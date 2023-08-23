Rooprashmi Sharma: Three months after losing my BFF Nitesh, I am yet to come to terms

Actor Rooprashmi Sharma, earlier known as Shweta Dadhich, asserts that it’s not easy to restart one’s life after losing someone very dear to you.

Rooprashmi Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s a struggle of sorts to move on in life and is easier said than done! After losing my father last year, I was trying to rebuild my life and I lost my best buddy (actor) Nitesh Pandey. In this industry, it’s difficult to find real friendships and we both were lucky to have created the best bond in just a couple of years. Not only has he been my co-star, in fact he was a true and my only friend. Today, exactly after three months of losing him, I am yet to come to terms with it. That’s the reason I was unable to resume work and it took me months to recollect and refocus,” says the Special 26 and Na Aana Is Des Laado actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram post of Rooprashmi after the demise of Nitesh Pandey (Instagram/rooprashmi0807)

Sharma adds that staying away from work was surely not a conscious decision. “It was actually very difficult for me to understand ki ho kya raha hai. Ek dum se kuch bhi ho jata hai. Life is so unpredictable, all your planning can get washed off in a blink. At that time, I had no energy left to bounce back and I realised that I was not in the right frame of mind. It was only at the end of last month that I felt ab aagey kya and the answer was that for any actor going back on sets is the best way to attain solace.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Baat Hamari Pakki Hai actor recently started work on a TV show. “When I joined Dil Diyaan Gallaan, I was a bit apprehensive of being able to do get back to work and do justice to the character. Thankfully, after going back to work actually my mind got at ease and my work made me busy to the core. The stress and depression subsided when I was at work and the artiste in me took charge. Also my new co-stars and team made me realise that I am a strong being. So, for now I want to be busier and take up more work across mediums and get going,” she signs off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.