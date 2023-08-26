Rubina Dilaik on constant pregnancy rumours: I just let people guess and assume

Actor Rubina Dilaik seems to have developed a thick skin as she no longer gets bothered by the online hate and rumours about pregnancy that surface on social media after now and then. Earlier it was when she was papped at s building that had a maternity clinic and recently, when she posted a reel in a flowy dress, social media users were quick to jump guns and speculate that she’s expecting.

Actor Rubina Dilaik celebrates her 35th birthday on August 26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing these persistent pregnancy rumours, Rubina says, “As a public figure, I am aware that rumours and speculations keep happening. I know that I can’t do much about it so I don’t bother myself with these things.”

The actor emphasises that while such rumours are part and parcel of being in the limelight, they do not affect her personal life or professional commitments. “No rumour affects me, whether it is work or my personal life. We have exposed our lives as public figures for people to have their discretion, so it is absolutely okay. I continue doing my work and I let people keep guessing and assuming,” adds the actor, who is set to make her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Chal Bhajj Chaliye.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A popular face on the small screen, the actor reveals her long-standing desire to venture into Punjabi cinema. “I was looking for the right opportunity and script, and this film happened to be the one. It is a comedy drama, and that’s what attracted me to it. I loved the lightheartedness and humour that spices up the film along the way. I had a great time shooting the Punjabi songs,” gushes the actor.

Calling shooting for this project a “unique experience”, Rubina acknowledges the industry’s distinct working style. “Every industry has its own flavour of working but the experience of working in Punjab is very different. There’s an evident regional flavour that you enjoy,” she says, adding that she didn’t really face much of w difficulty adapting to the nuances of the Punjabi film industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Having grown up near Punjab’s border in Himachal Pradesh, I’m familiar with this culture and always had an inclination, so it was easy. Also, I’ve grown up in a setup where a lot of my friends in school and college were from Punjab, so that influence was there. And then my husband Abhinav (Shukla, actor) is a Punjabi, so knowing him for the past 10 years, makes it even easier,” shares the actor, who turns 35 today.

Asked what’s special plan for the birthday this year and the Choti Bahu actor reveals it’s going to be a low key one. “I am in Los Angeles and this was my long due vacation that I wanted to have. I am back in the US after almost nine years. I came with no plan and a simple, light suitcase. I just wanted to wake up every day, have breakfast, and then decide what I wanted to do. So, birthday is going to be here only,” she wraps up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}