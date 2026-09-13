He witnessed his peak with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and then stepped away from TV limelight: Where is Cezanne Khan now?

For many TV viewers who grew up in the early 2000s, Cezanne Khan will always be Anurag Basu. His role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay made him a household name, and his pairing with Shweta Tiwari became one of the show's most memorable aspects. Even years after the show ended, the name Anurag remained closely tied to Khan. He never followed the usual path of constantly appearing on television or staying in the public eye. There were projects, long breaks, and even work across the border, followed by years when he was barely seen on screen. So, where did Cezanne Khan go after Kasautii, and what has he been up to since?

Life after Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Cezanne Khan's role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay made him a household name, with his pairing with Shweta Tiwari becoming one of the show's most remembered aspects.

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After Kasautii Zindagii Kay ended in 2007, Cezanne Khan took things at his own pace rather than immediately signing another daily soap. He went on to feature in shows such as Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Seeta Aur Geeta, and later explored opportunities beyond India, including Pakistani dramas such as Piya Kay Ghar Jana Hai and Silsilay Chahat Ke.

He eventually took a longer break from acting in India. He spent some time in the US, where he explored business opportunities and lived away from the constant buzz of the entertainment industry. When he eventually returned to Mumbai, he still wasn't in a hurry to get back on television.

Cezanne Khan.

The brief comebacks

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{{^usCountry}} Cezanne eventually returned to Indian television in 2021 with Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He stepped into the role of Harman Singh, a character that was already familiar to the show's viewers. His return was a pleasant surprise for fans who had been waiting to see him back on screen after years away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cezanne eventually returned to Indian television in 2021 with Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He stepped into the role of Harman Singh, a character that was already familiar to the show's viewers. His return was a pleasant surprise for fans who had been waiting to see him back on screen after years away. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2022, he followed it up with Sony TV's Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, where he played the lead opposite Rajshree Thakur. The show took him into more mature territory, with a story centred on relationships, marriage and parenthood. It was a different kind of role for the actor and one he seemed genuinely invested in.

Unfortunately, Appnapan did not get the run the team had expected. The show wrapped up in November 2022, barely five months after it premiered. Cezanne was understandably disappointed by the early ending, particularly because he had connected with the character, but he remained thankful for the chance to be part of the show.

Why Cezanne Khan stays away from the spotlight

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Since Appnapan ended, Cezanne Khan has once again kept a distance from television. While Instagram, reels and regular public appearances have become part of an actor's everyday visibility, he has largely stayed out of that space. He often posts videos and photos on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The recent headlines

Cezanne's name resurfaced in the headlines in July 2026 after Raja Chaudhary, Shweta Tiwari's former husband, claimed on a podcast that he had an affair with Shweta in the past. The comments once again brought attention to his Kasautii Zindagii Kay days, but he has largely chosen not to engage with the controversy or revisit that chapter publicly. Instead, the actor has been focused on his personal life and has spoken about plans to settle down with his long-time girlfriend, Afsheen Zehra.