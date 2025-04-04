Exclusive: Amar Upadhyay out? Cezanne Khan, Ronit Roy approached to play Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot

Recently reports surfaced that producer Ektaa R Kapoor is coming back with her show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in a new avatar. The original series, which aired from 2000 to 2008, and now we have got our hands on some new information about the reboot. Our source have revealed that the makers are in talks with some renowned actors to play the lead role of Mihir Virani, which was initially played by Amar Upadhyay. Amar Upadhyay, Cezanne Khan, Ronit Roy approached to play Mihir Virani

Earlier reports stated that the series will feature the original cast, including actors Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani, reprising their roles as Mihir Virani and Tulsi Virani respectively.

But a source close to the project confirms that not only Amar, but the makers are also in talks with actor Ronit Roy and Cezanne Khan to play the role of Mihir. "Both Ronit and Cezanne have been approached. While Ronit did play the role of Mihir after Amar, Cezanne also has a long-standing working equation with Ektaa with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor for Mihir has not been locked as of yet. The makers are still in talks with all three actors," confirms the source.

When contacted, Cezanne Khan confirmed the development to us and said, "Yes, I have been approached. The talks are still on for Mihir."

As for Ronit, he also admitted to having been approached for the show. He said, "It's still at nascent stages. I'd be able to comment when the picture is clearer."