Vandana Rao: It was the toughest goodbye for all of us

Actor Vandana Rao feels disheartened as her last show Na Umar Ki Seema Ho goes off air this weekend.

Vandana Rao (ht photo)

“It saddens you when something like this takes place, especially when you are associated with the project from the very beginning. We just wrapped up the last episode a couple of days back and trust me it was the toughest goodbye for the entire team. It has been over one year since we have been meeting, shooting and working on this show and in just a jiffy we all have to go on different paths,” says the Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and Bal Shiv actor

She further adds that the industry is not only a fiercely competitive field but also a tough place to find really good friends. “That’s a fact. It’s extremely difficult to form bonds here and by chance if you do then it’s taken away due to unavoidable circumstances. On our sets all my co-stars were like one big family, being an outsider in the industry itna apnapan kabhi nahi mila. Giving away all that was very emotional for me because I know from now on each one of us will go ahead with our lives.”

On the work front, Rao is busy with her auditions. “Working in this show was time consuming, leaving hardly any time in between. I was shooting for weeks as I was playing one of the central characters. Now I am slowly resuming auditions and have a few mock shoots to complete. Other than auditions I am also focussing on commercials as that always keeps me going in my career. So, if all goes well my next project could be a good TV show or maybe you will see me on OTT before that,” she says.

