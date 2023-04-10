Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy expecting their first child: We are really excited to embrace this phase of our life

Actor-couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are expecting their first child, and they are not nervous to enter this new phase of their life. Instead, they are brimming with “excitement”, and looking forward to the arrival of the baby in the next three months.

“I am very excited to be a father, and not at all nervous. Everyone has been telling me that I won’t be able to sleep at night now, but I am anyway a night owl. I workout at night. So, in the morning, she can take care of the baby, and in the night I will take care. We are just waiting for the baby to arrive in our life as Pankhuri’s sixth month has already started,” says Gautam.

To this, Pankhuri adds, “The whole period has been just wonderful and different. My body has gone through a lot of changes, and all for good. However, I can’t really fathom the idea of calling myself a mother. I think when I see the baby, it will sink in”.

Recalling her first reaction to the news, Pankhuri tells us, “I have PCOD, so a little bit of delay in period is normal for me. So, I was not thinking too much about it, but still took the test. Gautam was asleep when I took the test, and it came out positive. It was really overwhelming. We have been married for five years, and were trying, but looking at the positive result was something which surprised me in the best possible way.”

She recorded Gautam’s first reaction, as he says, “I was perplexed as to why she is shooting me in the morning. It was after a little time that I realised that she was showing me the test, and the excitement kicked in.”

You kept the pregnancy a secret for six months. How did you manage to keep it under wraps?

“I did not put too much weight on my face. When I was shooting, I used to break. It was much later that I had to quit the shoot because of a few complications because of the long hours of exertion. I wasn’t really out and about,” she says, adding, “I don’t know where these months went…. It feels like time has flown by”.

Opening up about his excitement, Gautam says, “The feeling is already there, but when I will hold the baby, it will be on another level. Right now, I see my wife talking to the baby, and I also talk to my baby via the bump”.

“Now, the baby has started to kick. There are times when Pakhuri tells me that the baby just kicked, when I keep my hand on her belly to feel it, the baby doesn’t kick. It is a different phase which we are enjoying. We are already into it and we are very excited and happy about it. It is a completely different feeling. You can’t explain it in words,” he ends.

