Ridhiema Tiwari on plans of having a baby: I am not forcing anything

Actors Ridhiema Tiwari and Jaskaran Singh got married in 2018 and are currently enjoying a blissful life together. While they are open to the idea of extending their family, Tiwari believes in going with the flow and trusting in divine timing.

“If a child is written in my destiny, these things will be planned by the Almighty. I am not forcing anything or feeling like I am missing something in my life,” she tells us, adding that both her and her husband are focused on their professional lives at the moment.

The Raazz Mahal actor says, “As of now, my husband is happy with his work, doing a film with (director) Meghna Gulzar, and so am I. Moreover, we do not want to bring a child [into this world] and lead a life where every day we go through anxiety to bring up that soul because we didn’t plan it well. Yeh sab nahin ho sakta mujhse.”

As for the pressure imposed by the society on married couples to embrace parenthood, Tiwari remains unfazed. “These people do not even have the guts to question me on about it (having or not having a child) because they know what kind of an answer they will get from me and my husband. What matters to me is my family, and they are okay with it. Even my in-laws are fine and they want our happiness to be the priority,” the 38-year-old shares.

In recent times, several women have opted to freeze their eggs to conceive later in life, while they focus on their career. Tiwari, however, doesn’t feel the need to do that right now. “I have not grown old enough to think about freezing eggs. I don’t think about these things. If needed, I will adopt a child,” she wraps up.

