Addite Malik pens farewell note for friend Vibhu Raghave, says he had a 'divine smile’ when he breathed his last

Actor Addite Malik is struggling to come to terms with the death of her close friend and actor Vibhu Raghave, who succumbed to colon cancer on Monday. She posted an emotional farewell note for her friend, sharing that she knows he is also at peace now. Also read: TV actor Vibhu Raghave dies after battle with cancer, Addite Malik and Saumya Tandon share funeral details Mohitt and Addite Malik had been friends with Vibhu Raghave for years.

Addite pens emotional tribute

Addite took to Instagram to share an emotional post after Vibhu's death. She shared a picture with him and his mother, along with a picture of Vibhu smiling. She also posted a video from his prayer meeting. Vibhu was struggling with the disease for over two years now and often used social media to document his journey through the painful treatment.

Sharing the images, Addite wrote, “I don’t know why I can’t write. We have lost you that’s the truth. But you’re at peace now and that’s true too. Every time I try to write, it’s just tears that flow”.

“But then, what I do remember ,is that divine smile on your face, in the very moment you left us. As if, even in your last breath, you said it all.. Haste raho doston… baaki sab ho jaayega (Please be happy and rest everything will fall in its place). No one can ever be like you. You were light,You were laughter’,” she added.

Addite concluded her post writing, “We’ll carry you in stories, in silence, in songs...Until we meet again on the other side of the realm”.

Actors Juhi Parmar, Bharti Singh, and Nilu Koli also mourned the loss in the comment section. “For the kind of person he was, Ribhu will be missed. May he be in peace now,” wrote Divyanka Tripathi.

Vibhu Raghave no more

Vibhu passed away after a long battle with cancer on June 2. He was cremated on Tuesday afternoon. His funeral was attended by his family members, close friends and members of the TV industry. Actors such as Mohitt Maalik, Anjali Anand, Chaitanya Chaudhary, Addite Malik, and Nakuul Mehta were spotted at the cremation ground, paying last respect to Vibhu. Mohitt and Addite looked inconsolable at the last rites.

Vibhu, whose real name was Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. He shared updates about his treatment on Instagram. Addite was also lending her support to a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for him.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Addite shared, “When he was diagnosed with cancer, it came as a shock to all of us and him. It took him a month to understand what was happening to him. After that, he has been fighting it strongly, and researching the illness, with a zeal to get healthy. While we are sure he is going to fight it out, we don’t want him to think about how it’s going to happen financially. That is why his friends decided to stand by him and start the campaign to collect funds for him".