TV actor Vibhu Raghave dies after battle with cancer, Addite Malik and Saumya Tandon share funeral details

Television actor Vibhu Raghave, best known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, has died following a long battle with stage four colon cancer. Vibhu was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022.

Vibhu Raghave dies

The actor, whose real name was Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave, breathed his last in Mumbai. He died on June 2. The actor was getting his treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

Vibhu was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. His close friends, including Addite Malik and Saumya Tandon, confirmed the news of his death by sharing details of his funeral. The antim darshan will be held on June 3 from 12:30 PM onwards, followed by a funeral procession, 1 pm onwards, from 11, Relief Road, Prakash Nagar Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai.

Addite Malik shared details about his funeral on Instagram Story through an emotional note. The note read, “The purest soul, a beacon of strength & positivity. His smile could light up any room & his presence alone made everything feel better. He faced life with unmatched grace & left behind a love that will never fade. He will be deeply missed. Always”.

His close friend Simple Kaul shared a picture on her Instagram Story and wrote, "You will be missed my dear friend @vibhuzinsta (heart emoji) Love light and happiness to you”, and actor Karan Veer Mehra “Rest in peace brother (broken heart emoji) Too soon)”

What do we know about Vibhu Raghave

Vibhu was a popular name in the television industry. He was known for acting in shows such as Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhaan India. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. Throughout his treatment, the actor remained in touch with his fans on Instagram. He is survived by his mother, brother and sister

His friends made appeals on social media to help raise funds for his expensive treatment. The last crowdfunding appeal was made a week before his demise, on May 27, by Simple Kaul, Addite and others. A note on Instagram read, “Hello everyone ! A little update about our friend Vibhu @vibhuzinsta who’s been our friend , coactor and our Co worker in our restaurants. He’s been more than a family to us . He’s still batteling with 4 th stage cancer in Nanavati hospital since last two weeks. It’s been an overwhelming journey for all of us to see him go through this . He’s fighting it bravely . We have exhausted our funds and We need immediate funds to save him . Pls pray for his recovery & do contribute whatever you can for his hospital treatment . Your wishes and prayers have helped us earlier too . Thankyou for immense love and prayers”.