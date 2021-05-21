Aditya Narayan accepts Pawandeep-Arunita's love angle on Indian Idol is fake: 'Ye dhong hai. But you enjoy it no?'

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan says the romantic equations between contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan has been cooked up by the show's makers. He believes all of them are simply entertainers and have to present the audience with an engaging narrative.

In a new interview, Aditya spoke about the contestants in question. He even recalled how his own fake romantic angle with show judge Neha Kakkar had offended people on the internet last year.

Speaking to Bollywood Spy, he said, "Hum masti karte hai (We are just having some fun). People say that we cook up make-believe affairs on reality shows. So what? Did we ever say no? We do it. Ye dhong hai (This is all lie). But you enjoy it no? Because we love to do it." He also talked about how people get offended by such stories, adding that if they have so much problem with a girl and boy's love story, what could be the cause behind the '136 crore people in the country'.

"They are young people and if something does happen between them, they have our wishes, and if not, it’s their lives. So we are just enjoying. Last season, with what happened between Neha and me, people got offended as if they are our relatives. 'How can you do this?' I say 'Hello, we are putting on a show.' When you watch a TV show and the lead actor and actress are in a romantic relationship, you are aware that as soon as you say cut, they will go back to their real life partners. Why don't you get angry at them? So I would like to remind our audience that the 'reality' part of a reality show applies to the contestant. The rest of us are there are to entertain you," he said.

Last year, Aditya and Neha pretended to be getting married. Even their parents arrived on the show to give them their 'blessings'. After it was realised that it was all done for TRPs, the two and the show raked some flak online.

Both Aditya and Neha got married soon after. She, to singer Rohanpreet Singh and he to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. Aditya's father Udit Narayan had said in an interview, "I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have her as our bahu (daughter-in-law)."