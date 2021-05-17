Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aditya Narayan responds to Kishore Kumar's son's criticism of Indian Idol 12: 'He could've just told us during shoot'
tv

Aditya Narayan responds to Kishore Kumar's son's criticism of Indian Idol 12: 'He could've just told us during shoot'

Aditya Narayan has said that if Amit Kumar, the son of Kishore Kumar, had issues with Indian Idol 12, he could have just informed the team during the shoot. Amit recently said that he was disappointed with the special tribute episode for his father.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Aditya Narayan poses with dad Udit Narayan.

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has reacted to what Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar had to say about his experience as a guest on the reality show. Amit, in an interview, said that he was asked to praise the contestants 'no matter how they sang' and said that he didn't enjoy the episode, held in honour of his father, at all.

In an interview, Aditya said that Amit should've been forthright about any complaints that he might've had with the show, and that the team would have been 'more than happy' to accommodate his inputs.

He told SpotboyE, "Amitji has graced the show on multiple occasions and has always praised our contestants as well as our team. This time also he was lavish in his praise. In fact, he was kind enough to share so many personal stories on Kishore Da and we enjoyed and cherished each one. If he wasn’t happy with certain aspects of the show he could have just told us during shoot and we would have been more than happy to try and accommodate his inputs.”

Also read: Amid online backlash against Indian Idol 12’s Kishore Kumar episode, his son Amit says he was told to praise contestants

In an interview with a leading daily last week, Amit had admitted to agreeing to appear on the show because his demands were met. He said, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened."

Aditya recently recovered from the coronavirus and in his absence from the show Jay Bhanushali had taken over as host.

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has reacted to what Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar had to say about his experience as a guest on the reality show. Amit, in an interview, said that he was asked to praise the contestants 'no matter how they sang' and said that he didn't enjoy the episode, held in honour of his father, at all.

In an interview, Aditya said that Amit should've been forthright about any complaints that he might've had with the show, and that the team would have been 'more than happy' to accommodate his inputs.

He told SpotboyE, "Amitji has graced the show on multiple occasions and has always praised our contestants as well as our team. This time also he was lavish in his praise. In fact, he was kind enough to share so many personal stories on Kishore Da and we enjoyed and cherished each one. If he wasn’t happy with certain aspects of the show he could have just told us during shoot and we would have been more than happy to try and accommodate his inputs.”

Also read: Amid online backlash against Indian Idol 12’s Kishore Kumar episode, his son Amit says he was told to praise contestants

In an interview with a leading daily last week, Amit had admitted to agreeing to appear on the show because his demands were met. He said, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened."

Aditya recently recovered from the coronavirus and in his absence from the show Jay Bhanushali had taken over as host.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aditya narayan kishore kumar indian idol neha kakkar himesh reshammiya

Related Stories

tv

Aditya Narayan reveals how he asked for Shweta Agarwal’s hand in marriage: ‘I don’t care how many people come…’

UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 09:26 PM IST
tv

Aditya Narayan smitten by wife Shweta Agarwal’s throwback photo: ‘For the love of God, give me her phone number’

UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 08:49 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video

‘Papa Ki Pari’: Yashraj Mukhate shares new track inspired by comedian Zakir Khan

Wholesome video shows elderly man gifting toddler a dollar while shopping. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP