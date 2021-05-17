Aditya Narayan responds to Kishore Kumar's son's criticism of Indian Idol 12: 'He could've just told us during shoot'

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has reacted to what Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar had to say about his experience as a guest on the reality show. Amit, in an interview, said that he was asked to praise the contestants 'no matter how they sang' and said that he didn't enjoy the episode, held in honour of his father, at all.

In an interview, Aditya said that Amit should've been forthright about any complaints that he might've had with the show, and that the team would have been 'more than happy' to accommodate his inputs.

He told SpotboyE, "Amitji has graced the show on multiple occasions and has always praised our contestants as well as our team. This time also he was lavish in his praise. In fact, he was kind enough to share so many personal stories on Kishore Da and we enjoyed and cherished each one. If he wasn’t happy with certain aspects of the show he could have just told us during shoot and we would have been more than happy to try and accommodate his inputs.”

In an interview with a leading daily last week, Amit had admitted to agreeing to appear on the show because his demands were met. He said, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened."

Aditya recently recovered from the coronavirus and in his absence from the show Jay Bhanushali had taken over as host.