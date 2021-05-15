Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aditya Narayan reveals how he asked for Shweta Agarwal’s hand in marriage: ‘I don’t care how many people come…’
Aditya Narayan reveals how he asked for Shweta Agarwal’s hand in marriage: ‘I don’t care how many people come…’

Aditya Narayan said that he had small fights with Shweta Agarwal during the lockdown last year, as he missed her. He had made up his mind to marry her once the restrictions were eased.
By HT Entertainment Desk
MAY 15, 2021
Aditya Narayan married Shweta Agarwal in December last year.

Aditya Narayan, who tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal last December, said that he took the decision of marriage during the lockdown last year. He also opened up about how he asked her parents for her hand in marriage.

In a new interview, Aditya said that it was ‘frustrating’ for him to not meet Shweta during the lockdown last year, even though she lived near his home. They would have ‘many small arguments’ over this and he made up his mind to marry her after the lockdown so that they would not have to be apart.

“Covid did speed up the process of us getting married, because in the last lockdown, we used to have many small arguments as I used to miss her a lot. Her own place is less than half a kilometre from where we live now, but we could still never meet which was very frustrating. You want your loved ones to be near you… So that is when I had decided that after this lockdown there are going to be no further arguments regarding spending time with each other,” he told Pinkvilla.

Aditya also revealed how he asked for Shweta’s hand in marriage. “I said I don’t care how many people come, I don’t care where we do it, just give me your daughter’s hand in marriage and let's just do it. Fortunately, when we got married in December things were much better. So now that this second wave has come in, I feel like we did the right thing. Now she is here, and I never feel alone anymore,” he said.

Aditya and Shweta, who met while shooting for his debut film Shaapit, were in a relationship for a decade before they got married. They had an intimate wedding at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on December 1 last year. They went on a short honeymoon to Kashmir before he had to return to shoot for Indian Idol 12.

