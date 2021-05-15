Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta says she ‘lived as husband and wife’ with Vivek Mehra for the ‘first time’ during lockdown last year
Neena Gupta has been married to Vivek Mehra since 2008.
Neena Gupta opened up about staying with Vivek Mehra at their Mukteshwar home during the lockdown last year. She said that it was the first time that they ‘lived as husband and wife’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:54 PM IST

Veteran actor Neena Gupta said that she lived with her husband, Vivek Mehra, ‘as husband and wife’ for the first time during the Covid-19 lockdown last year. The couple stayed at their holiday home in Mukteshwar.

Neena and Vivek, who first met on a flight from London to Mumbai, have been together for over two decades. They got married in 2008.

In an interview with Film Companion, Neena said that she stayed with Vivek in Mukteshwar for six months during the lockdown last year. “My husband actually lives in Delhi and I live in Mumbai, that’s our base. So actually, for the first time, we lived as husband and wife here, in the lockdown. First time I came to know him and he came to know me.”

Neena said that she would communicate with Vivek, a chartered accountant by profession, in sign language as he was always busy with work calls. She went on to say that she has ‘learnt a very good lesson as a wife’ - to have a life of her own.

“Initially, I used to crib, ‘Arre, we are together, but I hardly see you. You are always on the phone, I can’t talk to you.’ But now he says, ‘Arre, you are so busy! You are always on a call.’ And I am very happy like that, so I have learnt that I have to be busy myself. I read or do whatever. I cannot depend on him for my happiness or time to share. I call up my girlfriends and I talk to them. This first lockdown has changed a lot for me,” she said.

Neena will be seen next in Kaashvie Nair’s Sardar Ka Grandson, which will be out on Netflix on May 18. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

