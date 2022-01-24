Aditya Narayan shares news of Shweta Agarwal’s pregnancy with photo from maternity shoot: ‘Grateful and blessed’

Television host Aditya Narayan and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal are expecting their first child. He took to Instagram to share the news along with a picture from her maternity shoot, in which she wore a crop top, touching her baby bump. The photo featured Aditya sitting on a couch and hugging Shweta, who was seated on the floor.

“Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay,” Aditya wrote. Singer Aditi Singh Sharma was among of the first ones to comment on the post. “Omg omg baby Shwaad arriving soon,” she wrote, along with heart emojis.

Wishes poured in from fans as well. “This is such amazing news! Congratulations,” one wrote. Some also dropped heart and clapping emojis.

The announcement comes a day after Shweta’s birthday. Aditya had shared a picture of her posing to wish her. “Happy Birthday Lady Dynamite @shwetaagarwaljha,” it was captioned.

Incidentally, last year, Aditya sparked speculation when he said that he would ‘probably be a father’ by the time he takes a break from television in 2022. However, he later clarified to Pinkvilla that his statement was misconstrued.

“We will make an announcement if and when it happens,” he said, adding, “We are still a year and a half away from the end of 2022. So, I am quite sure that with all the time in hand and all the romance that’s happening, it’s bound to happen. But I believe it was misconstrued as something that has happened. All I was saying is, I am looking forward to it. I got married, bought a new house, and am now looking forward to taking this forward.”

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot on December 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They were in a relationship for a decade before they tied the knot.

