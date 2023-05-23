Aditya Singh Rajput death: Rohit Verma rubbishes reports of drug overdose, Onir and Varun Sood pay tributes

TV actor Varun Sood, designer Rohit Verma, and several others have paid tributes to late actor Aditya Singh Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Tuesday. Responding to unconfirmed reports of a drug overdose, Rohit also urged everyone to avoid jumping to conclusions and let the doctors do their duties. (Also read: Splitsvilla's Aditya Singh Rajput, 32, found dead at Andheri residence)

Aditya Singh Rajput dies in Mumbai.

Talking to the media, Rohit Verma said, “There are a lot of rumours, a lot of people think...lot of people are talking about him, about overdose and all...The postmortem report is yet to come. I think it is all bullsh**, it can be an accident.”

Rohit added, "Let us leave that job to the experts - I think we should all let the doctors do their job. We have no right to pass this kind of statement for anyone, and create such wrong rumours, when he is not around." Rohit also said that he talked to Aditya six days ago, when Aditya reached out to him seeking suggestions for a yoga teacher.

Onir was among the first ones to pay his respect to Aditya. He tweeted, “Shocked to hear this... so young and full of life. Vey very Tragic.”

Reacting to the news of Aditya's death, Sweety Walia took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "OMG! This can not be true! Aditya, no ways! We are completely shaken. May your soul rest in peace. waheguru #friendsforever." She also told Aaj Tak that Aditya was a cheerful boy and she had a "deep friendship" with him. "He used to respect those who were elder than him. The news of his death has left me broken. I got his message a few days back. I was injured and he had been sending me voice messages. His last message was, ‘Come home soon.. I will feed you Maggi," Sweety said.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit paid his respects to Aditya and tweeted, "It’s shocking. Can’t believe this . A fun-loving guy , a very good actor Aditya Singh Rajput is found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem. Have no words to express my sorrow and condolences to the family."

Paying his tributes to Aditya, Varun Sood tweeted, "Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput.. It really shook me. I know I am not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few..but I hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy…"

Originally from Delhi, Aditya Singh Rajput had worked in films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He also participated in several reality shows including Splitsvilla 9. He also featured in Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and several advertisements.

