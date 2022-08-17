Nisha Rawal not ‘such a bad person’, says her close friend Rohit Verma: 'But one doesn't have to forget boundaries'

Actors Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra have been making headlines about their relationship for over a year now. While Nisha has claimed that Karan physically assaulted her, had an affair and his family tried to extort money from her for dowry, Karan has said that Nisha was in a relationship with a man she calls her ‘rakhi brother’. Now the ex-couple's close friend, fashion designer Rohit Verma, has opened up about his friendship with the two, and said that Nisha comes from a ‘broken family’ and that she has the power to convince anyone of anything. Also Read: Karan Mehra alleges Nisha Rawal has 'extramarital affair' with her 'rakhi brother', claims receiving death threats

Nisha and Karan were married for more than nine years, before she accused him of physical violence in 2021. The couple has a five-year-old son, Kavish. Karan was arrested in May 2021, after Nisha filed a police complaint against him for physical assault. He was out on bail, after spending a few hours in jail. After his bail, Karan denied allegations of physically assaulting Nisha and later claimed that she was having an extramarital affair with her ‘rakhi brother’ Rohit Satia.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rohit Verma said, “There were problems in their marriage in 2014 and I saved their marriage and made Karan understand where he was going wrong. But Nisha is that kind of a person that she is hungry for love. She came from a broken family and never got her father's love. Her mother brought her up with a lot of patience. All of Nisha's ex-boyfriends used to pamper her a lot. I have seen her journey. She is such a sensible girl and there's Sarasvati in her tongue. She can convince anyone. That's her plus point. That's her USP. She's not such a bad person. But when you stand with your friend and your friend goes on the wrong road, you have to tell them.”

When asked why he unfollowed Nisha after their years-long friendship. Rohit said, "Everything is very open. I am a very modern person. I am not against someone developing a feeling for someone. But one doesn't have to forget their boundaries."

