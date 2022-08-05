Karan Mehra alleges Nisha Rawal has 'extramarital affair' with her 'rakhi brother', claims receiving death threats

Karan Mehra has alleged that his estranged wife, Nisha Rawal has an affair with her 'rakhi brother' Rohit Satia and claimed that the latter smokes and drinks in front of their four-year-old son Kavish. (Also read: Nisha Rawal reveals consulting therapists for son after split from Karan Mehra)

Last year in June, Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence and having an extra-marital affair. She also admitted to having had a similar affair herself. She has charged Karan and his family of dowry-related torture, unnatural sex, domestic violence and criminal intimidation in different FIRs filed against them.

Karan held a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday and told the media, "Nisha is dating a man named Rohit Satia. He has been around with us for a long time. He posed as Nisha’s rakhi brother and he also performed her kanyadaan at our wedding. I could never think that something like this would conspire between them. He is staying at my house with Nisha and my little son, four-year-old Kavish, lives in the same house. He is exposed to all the smoking and drinking that Rohit Satia does."

In May this year, Karan had claimed that a man was living in his house, with Nisha Rawal, and had an affair with her. He did not name the man then. In his new statement to the media, he said he is now talking about it all because his lawyers have now submitted all proofs in the court.

Karan also claimed that he has received many death threats. "I have been getting death threats from no caller ID numbers. I usually avoid answering such calls. But the other day the phone rang while I was resting and I answered without checking who’s calling and received a death threat. My mother, father and Kunal are also getting death threats which is very disturbing."

Nisha recently appeared on the first season of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. She had said on the show that she had kissed another man, while she was still married to Karan. Nisha is yet to respond to the new allegations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON