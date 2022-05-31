Nisha Rawal reveals consulting therapists for son Kavish after split with Karan Mehra: 'Need to see if he's in trauma'

Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal shared that she was consulting therapists for her son Kavish amid her ongoing legal fight with her estranged husband, actor Karan Mehra. The couple decided to end their marriage after the two got into a fight and Nisha filed a complaint against Karan. While Karan was previously arrested for the same, later he was granted bail. Talking about raising Kavish alone, Nisha said that she keeps checking if her son is in any trauma. (Also read: Karan Mehra accuses ex-wife Nisha Rawal of affair: 'A man is living in my house for 11 months')

Nisha and Karan were married for over nine years. In 2021 Nisha accused him of physical violence and Karan was arrested with charges of physical assault. He was out on bail, after spending a few hours in jail. While he has denied allegations of physical assault, he later claimed that Nisha was having an extramarital affair.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Nisha said that she is taking all steps to ensure a healthy upbringing to Kavish amid her feud with Karan. She shared that she is in touch with therapists. “Before calling up the therapists, I check with his paediatrician, if he's in any kind of trauma or pain that I need to see. He did not witness any of the major fights, but yes he did see a bit of our banter. So, the vibes are there in the air and the child is absorbing them. I really wanted to get into the skin of those feelings and make sure he doesn't struggle because this is also his story,” she said.

Nisha also added that she is thankful as her son was too little to be affected, once problems started arising between her and Karan. “Kavish was in that age where I didn't have too much of an issue. You just need to keep your eyes and ears out for your child so that he's not going through any signs of anxiety, separation, or pain. At that time, Kavish was only learning to talk and put together words,” she explained.

Nisha was last seen in Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

