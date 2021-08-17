Afghan-born Arshi Khan is worried for her relatives and friends there: 'I am hurt, unable to have food'

Arshi Khan has said that she is extremely disturbed with Taliban takeover of Kabul. Major areas in Afghanistan have been overtaken by Taliban, creating a situation of panic and havoc across the country. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi said in a new interview that some of her friends and relatives are still in the country.

"I was born in Afghanistan and later migrated to India with my family. I am now worried about the female citizens of the county after Taliban's rule comes into force. I am Afghani Pathan. And It scares me and gives me goosebumps. I'm worried about the female citizens of the county. I was born there and the thought, if I was one among them, is actually making me scream out of fear," Arshi Khan told SpotboyE in an interview.

She added, "I am really hurt and I am unable to have my food properly. My family is praying to God to help them. We still have a few relatives and friends there. It's a bad time and we are helpless. Waiting for some miracle to happen."

Taliban insurgents seized Kabul on Sunday after a sudden collapse of the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government, prompting the resident to flee the country.

Arshi and her family shifted to the Indian town of Bhopal when she was four. She started her journey in showbiz with theatre and made her acting debut with the 2014 Tamil film Malli Mishtu. She first appeared on Bigg Boss 11 alongside Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. Arshi Khan also participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a "challenger".

Also read: Shah Rukh once said Atif Aslam didn't have time for him, singer reveals truth

In a recent clip from the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss OTT, television actor Riddhima Pandit was seen imitating Arshi Khan and entertaining choreographer Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana.