‘Kisiko dinner khilate ho toh haq nahi khareeda’: After backing Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand says we must teach sons

Stand-up comedian Pranit More, who has been at the center of a massive social media storm, issued his second apology regarding the ongoing controversy. Over the last few days, the ₹370 biryani remark on the comedian's show has sparked massive backlash. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment.

Kunickaa Sadanand has shared her opinions on the 370 biryani controversy.

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On Saturday, Kunickaa Sadanand had come out in support of Pranit and hoped that he is forgiven. A friend of Pranit from the time they were in Bigg Boss Season 19, Kunickaa said thar she is sure he will be back with brilliant content. A day later, Kunickaa took to her X account to post a new video on the statement.

What Kunickaa said

Kunickaa started off by saying that the ₹370 biryani controversy has gone viral and many people are talking about it and some are even making memes on it. But, she thinks that there is a larger social issue hidden in this row. She said, “Hamare society mein kuch log ab bhi yeh samajhte hain ki agar maine dinner pay kiya, gift diya, trips sponsor ki toh samne waale mein obligation ho gayi. Aur bahut si ladkiyan bina kisi pressure ke apne andar he andar guilty feel karne lagte hain. (Translation: In our society, some people still believe that if they pay for dinner, give a gift, or sponsor a trip, the other person incurs an obligation. And many women, without any external pressure, start feeling guilty deep down).”

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to add how ₹370 biryani, and even lakhs of gift cannot buy the autonomy, dignity or choice of someone. There is no price tag attached to it. Society uses guilt; from families, partners and these become emotional accounting. Kunickaa said that women become the ones who carry this burden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to add how ₹370 biryani, and even lakhs of gift cannot buy the autonomy, dignity or choice of someone. There is no price tag attached to it. Society uses guilt; from families, partners and these become emotional accounting. Kunickaa said that women become the ones who carry this burden. {{/usCountry}}

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Kunickaa said that we must teach new lessons to our daughters, so that they know the difference between gratitude and obligation, that saying no is not selfishness. She added, "We must also teach our sons. Ki agar tum kisiko dinner khikate ho toh tumne ek dinner khilaya hain tumne koi haq nahi khareeda (If you get dinner for someone it is not that you are showing your right over that person).'

What did Himanshu say on the show?

During the show, Himanshu said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment. He recalled that after eating the biryani, the woman requested to be dropped home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back),” Jangra told Pranit More while sitting in the audience.

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In his statement after the backlash, Pranit wrote, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowd work clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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