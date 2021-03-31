After films & web series, daily shows are in action!

Shooting of films and web series is a regular affair in the state capital. But, now it’s time for TV industry to flourish in this belt. We have seen lot of daily soaps set in Uttar Pradesh, with partial shoots being done here, but this time an entire serial is being shot here.

The famous Aunty House at Murli Nagar has been turned into set of daily show ‘Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai’ that recently went on air too.

“It rarely happens when an entire show is set as well as shot in real location. We usually see that few episodes being shot then a set is made in Mumbai but this is a new start which is a blessing in disguise for actors from this belt,” said Farhana Parveen, a trained kathak dancer, who hails from Lucknow. Her on-screen hubby Amrish Bobby too belongs to the state capital and has done many Doordarshan serials and films.

The bone of contention in the show is a haveli where the Mirza and Mishra family lives and both have claim right on it. Delhite Pawan Singh and Akansha Sharma who hails from Meerut play the Mirza couple.

“I have assisted master Saroj Khanji and Remo D’Souza. My last show as actor was ‘Happy Ki Ualtan Paltan’ and now I am shooting this,” said Akansha. Pawan has also done couple of TV show and Ram Gopal Verma’s film ‘Attack of 26/11’. The show has been written by Vijay Pal, a localite.

Another Lucknowite Sandeep Yadav, seen in films like ‘Thappad’ and ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ is back on TV after ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’. “I came back as I wanted to be here and work. Films and web shows were happening regularly but it’s great that the daily soaps now being shot here so we no longer need to be Mumbai for work,” said Sandeep who plays a young leader Pappu Pandey. In the show he has teamed up with Annu Awasthi who also plays a veteran leader.