tv

After ‘where’s your dupatta’ comment, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya lashes out at trolls who target women

Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about a comment she had to field recently on social media, when she was asked why didn’t she wear a dupatta while hosting a show on television.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:02 PM IST
Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya doesn’t believe in mincing words, and a troll had to learn that the hard way recently. The actor, who had hosted a crime-based show on television, was questioned by a user on social media recently, “Crime petrol episode me aap dupataa kyu nahi pahanati hai”, to which she replied, “Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein!”

She tells us that as a celebrity, she’s always under scrutiny, so it wasn’t something new for her.

“As celebrities, we’re bound to catch the eye of many and are constantly under the radar. I, however, have always been against trolls who specifically target women. I teach them how to be. It’s not that I’m a hardcore feminist... I believe in equal treatment for men and women,” she says.

Tripathi, 36, who became a household name with shows Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann shares what made her respond to this tweet sternly.

“When the troll questioned me about the absence of my Dupatta, it triggered me because what I was preaching in the show was an absolute opposite of it,” she adds, asserting that a woman’s dressing should be according to her choice and not how people want to see them.

She continues, “Social norms differ according to regions and surroundings. Besides, a lot also depends on one’s learning through growing up years. So, no one can truly say what dress or behaviour is right or wrong. World is grey that way.”

Tripathi is also unhappy about the way women are attacked every time there’s a talk about Indian culture.

“It really annoys me that during discussions on such topics, women are the first target for correction. I feel, if a person finds a dress inappropriate, they must work on getting some world exposure,” opines the actor, who’s currently shooting for a reality show abroad.

