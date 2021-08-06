Aishwarya Sakhuja on how will she choose work amid the pandemic: It’s all about creative satisfaction

Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja is back to doing what she loves the most — acting — after the second wave of Covid-19 and recovering from a minor surgery. One wonders if her criteria of choosing a project is going to be dictated by the ongoing pandemic, for instance, the number of days she is required to step out. But Sakhuja says, for her, it will always be about creative satisfaction,.

“Working, so far, has been comfortable for me. I had always done lead roles, and never character or negative leads,” says the actor, who has starred in shows such as saas Bina Sasuraal and Trideviyaan.

She goes on to add, “Now, I have started doing it (non-lead roles), and I don’t go beyond 20 days of work. I have been able to handle my personal and professional lives beautifully, compared to any other show I have done in the past.”

However, the 34-year-old does admit it’s a “compromise” if she settles for anything less than the protagonist’s role. “The spotlight is not completely on me, I am not there in literally every scene. But it (the workload) is not that taxing,” she erlaborates.

She maintains that even in future, she won’t look at a project choices based on whether it’s the main role or not. The creative opportunities offered by a part will remain crucial for her. And so will the production house she is getting associated with.

“In daily soaps, after a point, the story keeps changing from Thursday to Thursday. If I say, ‘Oh I will choose a different show’, all that is a lie. I will see what character I am getting to play. Will I get that kind of chance to explore another character? Now whatever I do, there needs to be a certain sense of balance, certain sense of security and a sense of creative satisfaction,” concludes the actor.