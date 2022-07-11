Aishwarya Sakhuja says she auditioned for Dayaben's role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Television actor Aishwarya Sakhuja has revealed that she auditioned for the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Actor Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben for almost 9 years, before she went on a maternity leave in 2017. Aishwarya is known for playing the role of Ahana Khurana in Balaji Telefilms' show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Also Read: Dayaben will return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, assures producer

Last month in an interview, show's producer Asit Modi said that Dayaben's character will return to the show but didn't confirm if Disha comeback. Amid these speculations, it was reported that Aishwarya had auditioned for the role and in a new interview, she revealed if she'll be playing Dayaben on TMKOC.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, when Aishwarya Sakhuja was asked if she will be playing the role of Dayaben, she said, “I had tested for the role but I don't think I am doing it.”

Last month, there were reports that Rakhi Vijan will play the role of Dayabe. Refuting the news she shared an Instagram post and said that she is ‘shocked’ by the rumour. Rakhi shared a screenshot of a news article on Instagram that read, "Rakhi Vijan to be seen as new Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah." She captioned it, "Hello everyone... this news is a rumour… which shocks me...I haven't been approached by the producers or the channel."

Disha took a break from the show, and her popular character of Dayaben, in 2017, when she welcomed her first child - daughter Stuti Padia. Soon, speculations around her return were thrown around, which claimed that she had demanded a major rise in her fees, and flexible work hours post her maternity leave. In May 2022, she welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

