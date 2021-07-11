Ajay Devgn shares special message for mom-in-law Tanuja: 'She has brought up her daughters well'

Ajay Devgn has shared a special message for her mother-in-law, actor Tanuja and also thanked her for "raising her daughters" the way she did. Ajay is married to Tanuja's daughter, actor Kajol.

During her appearance on Super Dancer Chapter 4, Tanuja was shown a few video messages from her family - Kajol, Tanishaa Mukherjee and Ajay Devgn. In his message, Ajay said, "As a person, she is frank and candid. As a mother-in-law, I do not have a typical son-in-law (and) mother-in-law relationship with her. She is there as an elder, whenever I need."

Ajay Devgn also talked about his wife Kajol and added, "She has brought up her daughters well and I really love that about her." The show also had messages from Tanuja's daughters Kajol and Tannissha. Watching their messages, she got emotional.

In her message, Kajol said, "Sabse badi gift meri maa ne jo mujhi di hai (The biggest gift that my mother has ever given to me) is upbringing." The Tribhanga star added that she hopes to give the same upbringing to her kids. She also expressed hopes that the kids, in turn, may give the same upbringing to their children. Upon hearing the messages, Tanuja started crying and wiped her tears with a handkerchief.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 judges Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapur empathised with Tanuja in that moment. Shilpa and Tanuja were also seen dancing together on the stage at a point.

Earlier this year, Kajol had opened up about her mother in a Hindustan Times interview. She said, "I never had a rebellion as such with my mother. I had the most amazing relationship with her because she is amazing. Everything that she did in my life, every decision that she made, she explained it to me in the way I could understand it, whether it was my parents breaking up, whether it was going to work or being a working woman."

