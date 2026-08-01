Akanksha Choudhary breaks silence on Lock Upp 2 eviction, talks about Suzzane sabotaging her in crucial task | Exclusive

Akanksha Choudhary has been evicted from Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa right before the finale week. Akanksha, who had previously made a splash in Splitsvilla X6, had an eventful journey inside the captive reality show. She spoke about her experience in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times.

Akanksha Choudhary spoke about her fight with Suzzane in Lock Upp.

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Akanksha had a showdown with Suzzane, a semi-finalist on Splitsvilla X6, with whom she has a feud. Many on the internet were divided on the last task where they thought it was unfair that Akanksha was the only person who was targeted by Suzanne. She eventually lost that task and got teary-eyed.

‘I knew ki meri koi enemy hi ayegi’

When I ask her what was the immediate reaction that was going through her mind, Akanksha says, “I knew ki meri koi enemy hi ayegi jab maine dekha ki Shilpa [Shinde] ji ke liye Vikas Gupta ko bulaya gaya. Mera last tha and mujhe pata chal gaya tha ki kuch masala ke liye meri koi enemy hi ayegi. So Suzzane aayi and usne meri task sabotage kar di but usme mein kya bolti usko… she said that she tried to sort things out with me but when she arrived the first thing that she said was fame uske sar chad gayi hain toh jis tarike se usne baat kari hei mujhse uss hisaab se koi bhi aapka bhala nahi bolta hai. Maine Yogesh ko bhi bola tha ki dekhna meri koi enemy hi aayegi mere dimaag ke andar 2-3 names thhe and Suzzane was one of them. I knew ki mere itne enemies hai duniye main kisi na kisi ko toh ana hi tha! (giggles)”

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{{^usCountry}} (It roughly translates to: I knew that one of my enemies would come after I saw Vikas Gupta coming in for Shilpa Shinde. Mine was the last of the lot so I predicted that some drama will take place. So it was Suzzane who came and she sabotaged my task so what could I say at that point? She said that I am obsessed with fame so she was definitely not there to sort things out. I had told Yogesh Rawat too that definitely an enemy would be called for me- and I had so many!) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (It roughly translates to: I knew that one of my enemies would come after I saw Vikas Gupta coming in for Shilpa Shinde. Mine was the last of the lot so I predicted that some drama will take place. So it was Suzzane who came and she sabotaged my task so what could I say at that point? She said that I am obsessed with fame so she was definitely not there to sort things out. I had told Yogesh Rawat too that definitely an enemy would be called for me- and I had so many!) {{/usCountry}}

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Akanksha went on to add, “Main janti hoon ki judgment day pe ye bhi bola gaya hain how can you let the past affect the future? But agar aap mere past ko lekar aaogey toh main kya bhi karti? Toh ye cheez mujhe bhi unfair lagi thi ki how can I not be affected by it (I know that on the judgment day I was told that how can I let the past affect my future but if my past is brought in, what can I do differently? So yes that was a little unfair).”

On her anger issues

When I ask her about her biggest learning after doing two tv shows, Akanksha says, “I would say the fact that anger can be your strength and also your biggest enemy at the same time.”

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She explains, “I had anger issues from before but pageant ke chalte I had tamed it down quite a bit in the last 4-5 years. Last reality show mein woh nikli thi after a long time jab woh dusri ladki bhadki thi and now on this show jab Shreya mere mooh pe haath uthai. Mujhe iske liye punishment bhi mila jab ki Shreya ne starting se mujhe kitni gandi-gandi baatein sunayi thi. Mere family ke upar, character ke upar, har time mujhe slut-shame and character assasinate karne ke baad she said sorry jab usko laga baad mein ki sorry nahi bolegi toh kharab dikhegi. But aise hi itni saare gandagi karke sorry boldoge toh maaf ho jayegi? Kisi ka murder kar do aur phir sorry bol do toh aisa nahi hota hai. Mera trauma hit hua jab usne mere face mein haath uthaya and tab maine jo bhi kiya uska mujhe ehsaas hai (In the last show, I had a big fight with another girl, and here too when Shreya hit on my face. I even got punishment for it. But Shreya had said so many horrible things about me, my family, my character and even slut-shamed me. She apologised much later when she realised how it would make her look. But that does not undo what she has said. You murder someone and then say sorry how is that going to change? I had trauma when that episode happened).”

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‘Shreya Kalra ne bohot ulti-seedhi baatein boli hai’

She concludes, “Still maine jo galti kari, uske khaane mein paani dalna aur Madhuri ji ke bed pe paani dalna woh I accept ki galat tha uske liye I accept that it was my mistake and I said sorry. Khane pe paani daalna toh ann ka apaman hain and I would never do that so yes uske liye I will always accept that it was my mistake. But Shreya ne bohot ulti-seedhi baatein boli hai throughout the show and mera gussa ek dum se hit hua after that day. So uske liye I have realised that it is always best to stay mindful in every possible scenario and to accept where I can go wrong (Still, I am aware that throwing water on her food was a mistake, and so was destroying Madhuri's bedsheet. I would never disrespect food and I acknowledge that but I also had a trauma response that day after all that Shreya spoke about me throughout the show).”

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Lock Upp is available to stream on Netflix.