Akasa Singh feels 'like a fool' for setting up Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash: 'Don’t think it’s genuine at all'

On Sunday, Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Akasa Singh got evicted. In the show, Akasa tried to play cupid for many contestants, including Meisha Iyer- Ieshaan Sehgaal and Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash. Now after her eviction, the singer has said that she was a “fool” for trying to setup Karan and Tejasswi, as she thinks that their connection is not genuine.

In an interview with Mid-Day, when Akasa was asked that not having a romantic relationship in the house was a disadvantage for her, she said, “I’m glad that I didn’t go that route though everyone in the house had started teasing Pratik and me because we were together 24/7. But we are proud of how pure and genuine it was. My values are way beyond content, I guess it's not so for other people. I feel like a fool for trying to set up Karan and Tejasswi because I don’t think it’s genuine at all."

She added: "Karan has been a close person to me so I thought if he likes her I’ll help them because I am a matchmaker in real life. I like love stories. Even with Ieshaan and Miesha, I encouraged them a lot because I thought it was genuine, but I don’t know anymore. Before I got evicted, Karan asked me ‘Yeh zyada ho raha hai kya (is this too much?)’ I said take a step back and see what happens on the other side. After I see what's happening now I don’t think it's very genuine.”

In an earlier episode, Karan was seen telling Akasa that he likes Tejasswi. At that time Akasa playfully teased Karan and said that she feels someone in the house has a crush on Karan while pointing at Tejasswi. To this, Karan replied, “No. I have a crush,” and when Akasa asked who he is talking about, he said “You know who,” hinting at Tejasswi. He added: “Hai vo comedy life mein thodi si (She is funny). Extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai (She is cute and is a good girl)."

