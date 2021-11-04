Akshay Kumar reveals how Katrina Kaif actually slapped him in Sooryavanshi, says 'asli mein pail diya'

Katrina Kaif has revealed that she shot a scene, in which she had to slap Akshay Kumar without any retake. The actors, who are awaiting the release of their film Sooryavanshi, will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend and speak about working together.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar playing the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina Kaif will play his wife. The film will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

As per SpotboyE, in the show, Katrina talked about a scene in which she had to slap Akshay. Host Kapil Sharma asked her about retakes and she replied, “Nei, thappad wala scene mein koi retake nei tha. Ek hi baar kiya (No there was no retake in the scene in which I slapped him. It was done in a single shot).” Akshay added, “Asli mein hua tha. Asli mein mara hai. Nei woh actually gap nazar aa jaate toh isne asli mein pail diya (It actually happened. She really hit me. The gap would have become visible so she slapped me in reality).”

Kapil then asked Katrina about her romantic scenes with Akshay and if those required retakes. She said, “Nei romantic wale scenes mein bhi hum zyada retake nei karte. Akshay aur mera tuning bohot acha hai (No, we don't do many retakes in romantic scenes either. My tuning with Akshay is really good).”

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have so far six movies together--Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namaste London, Singh is Kinng, Welcome, De Dana Dan and Tees Maar Khan.

In an old interview with a leading daily, Katrina had spoken about hitting Akshay while filming Welcome. "I slapped Akshay while shooting for Welcome. I was required to slap Akshay for a scene. I did that, but somehow it was not looking real and the director called for a retake, I did the shot again, but I wasn’t able to get it right. Akshay got fed up and shouted ‘Come on slap me hard’. I got carried away and landed one tight slap on his cheek, everyone just froze on the sets, and there was pin-drop silence," she had said.

Their next film together, Sooryavanshi, will release theatrically on November 5. It was originally set to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sooryavanshi is a continuation of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn-starrers Singam and Singham Returns, then expanded with Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Ajay, and is now going forward with Akshay Kumar's character.