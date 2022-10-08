Ali Asgar says he hasn't been able to talk to Kapil Sharma since leaving show: 'I missed his calls, he missed mine'

Actor, comedian Ali Asgar spilled the beans on his equation with Kapil Sharma in a new interview. Ali left Kapil’s popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017 and cited ‘creative differences’ as the reason. Even after åhis exit from the show, Ali said that he has moved on as there has been no communication ever since. Also read: When Ali Asgar's son questioned his onscreen image

Ali was a popular part of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the show, he appeared as the character ‘Nani’ and ‘Dadi.’ He left the show during the time when Kapil made news with his infamous feud with Sunil Grover. According to Ali, he left the show when he couldn’t see the scope of his character.

When asked about his bond with Kapil Sharma, Ali Asgar told Pinkvilla, “There were times when I missed his call and on other times, he missed my calls. There is no fight or anger between us. I am not rigid about not being part of The Kapil Sharma Show again.” He added that they never met after the comedy show even at social gatherings as Ali doesn’t like to party.

Recalling the media attention after his exit, Ali said that he decided to maintain silence amid the many reports flying around him. “In the whole situation, my issue was buried and I never got a chance to tell the exact reason for leaving the show,” he revealed. Ali also said it upsets him when people overlook his work as a versatile actor and only remember his cross-dressing characters, such as one from the comedy night. “Now all those cross-dressing characters of mine are stuck in people’s minds. So, that upsets me a little. How is that my fault?” he talked about being typecast in comedy roles.

Ali feels that he has one or two projects in his pipeline currently which can change the audience’s perspective. He is currently appearing on Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa Season 10.

