Ali Merchant marries Andleeb Zaidi, shares pics from the wedding: ‘I see us not as promises but as privileges’

Nearly a month after their engagement, Ali Merchant married his fiancee Andleeb Zaidi in Lucknow and has shared pictures from the ceremony. Ali had also shared pictures from the Dubai engagement last month and his latest post reveals he is now a married man. (Also read: Ali Merchant reveals trolls shouted at him after he stopped playing music)

Ali's post

Ali Merchant marries Andleeb Zaidi in Lucknow.

Sharing pictures from the wedding, Ali wrote in a post on his Instagram handle, "And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after stars now..#alhumdullilah #justdilAndAli .I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don’t have to honor and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you .#alimerchant #andleebzaidi #justdilAndAli . . MUA : @facestoriesbyamir : @goldenaperturephotography."

Fans and friends congratulate couple

The post was flooded with wishes for the newlyweds from fans, friends and colleagues from the industry. Nisha Rawal was among the first ones to congratulate the couple. Zeeshan Khan, Shardul Pandit, and Danish Alfaaz also wished the couple on social media.

According to an NDTV report, Ali and Andleeb got married on Thursday, November 2. It was an intimate ceremony, that was held in Lucknow. The pictures that Ali shared online showed the couple posing for the lenses together. Ali chose a white sherwani, while Andleeb wore an ivory-hued garara set in the pictures.

Ali's third marriage

This is Ali's third marriage. He was earlier married to Sara Khan and Anam. He divorced his second wife in 2021. After tying the knot on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 4, Ali and Sara got separated in just two months. Ali also got married to Anam but that marriage, too, ended in 2021.

Ali's career

Ali recently appeared in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, years after he first appeared on Bigg Boss 4. Apart from the reality shows, he has also worked in popular fictional TV shows such as Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Bandini.

