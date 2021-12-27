Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Alia Bhatt cracks up while trying to say ‘zindagi jhandwa’ to Ram Charan, sends Kapil Sharma kisses. Watch
tv

Alia Bhatt cracks up while trying to say ‘zindagi jhandwa’ to Ram Charan, sends Kapil Sharma kisses. Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show: RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and director SS Rajamouli will appear on the show this weekend. Watch the promo here.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A new promo for an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. They came on the show to promote their upcoming film RRR, titled Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil.

In the video, host Kapil Sharma asked Rajamouli if he could speak in Hindi. “I can speak but they don’t know whether I am speaking Hindi,” Rajamouli replied. Kapil quipped, “May God give you strength to understand my English.” The comedian’s struggle with English has been a long-running gag on the show.

Kapil also teased Alia about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. “RRR karne se pehle aapne film ki kahaani suni thi ki khali R sun ke hi haan kar diya tha (Did you listen to the script of RRR or was the letter R enough for you to say yes)?” he joked, as she was left with her mouth agape.

Alia, on being asked to say a line in Telugu, told Kapil, “Neeku naa muddulu (My kisses to you).” He could hardly believe it when she translated it for him and exclaimed, “Seriously?!”

RELATED STORIES

Kapil then talked to Ram Charan about his illustrious family - he is the son of Chiranjeevi and nephew of Pawan Kalyan. “Saare hi superstars hai. Kabhi aap saath mein baith ke dinner karte hai aur aapka watchman aake bole koi fan aaya hai, aap confuse nahi hote hai ki kiska hai (All of you are superstars. If you sit down for a family dinner and the watchman informs you about the arrival of a fan, do you ever get confused about whose fan it is)?” Kapil asked. Ram Charan quipped that it happens when a director arrives – they get confused about which of them the director wants to sign.

Also see | Ram Charan reveals why he ‘ignored’ Alia Bhatt: ‘I was shy because you’re so beautiful’

Alia, Ram Charan and Jr NTR then played a game of Chinese whispers of sorts but with headphones on. As Alia mouthed ‘zindagi jhandwa phir bhi ghamandwa’ to Ram Charan, she cracked up. When it was Ram Charan’s turn to pass it on, Jr NTR said, “Zindagi jalwa, woh theek hai. Uske baad (I understood till ‘zindagi jalwa’. What comes next)?” His comment left everyone in splits.

RRR, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles, is set for a theatrical release on January 7.

Topics
the kapil sharma show alia bhatt ram charan kapil sharma
