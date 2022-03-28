Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alka Kaushal: I'm ready to take up something really challenging on OTT soon
Alka Kaushal: I’m ready to take up something really challenging on OTT soon

With a career spanning over three decades in the entertainment industry, actor-producer Alka Kaushal feels a little more efforts and opportunities could have made things much better for her
Alka Kaushal
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByS Farah Rizvi

With a career spanning over three decades in the entertainment industry, actor-producer Alka Kaushal feels a little more efforts and opportunities could have made things much better for her.

“When I look back, it surprises me how these 30 years passed by in a jiffy. But, I do have a qualm that a little more planning, seeking opportunities and going an extra mile in terms of efforts could have drastically changed things for me,” says the Qubool Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Queen actor.

Kushal adds, “Aur thodi mehnat ki hoti toh aaj mei kahi ki kahi hoti… When you are young your thought process and perceptions are completely different from what they become in later years. But, now contemplating over it will result in nothing so it’s better to look forward.”

Talking about the projects, that kept her busy in last two years, Kaushal remembers the ad that was caught in controversy.

The versatile actor recalls, “I took up a lot of projects and wrapped them too. Also, ads were coming my way too. I will always consider ads among my most liked projects but God knows how my ad for a reputed jewellery brand struck the wrong chord and landed into a big controversy. It did hurt us all because we planned and filmed it with good intentions. I was trolled badly. I had already played such a character in my earlier TV daily. Funny thing is that I was also questioned for my identity but as it’s said negati-ve publicity is still publicity! I didn’t let that incident affect my frame of mind and I am very much the same positive and loving being.”

Kaushal is extremely pleased and grateful to have been able to keep the virus at bay. “I don’t how it happened but I did manage to evade the virus somehow. Though I would like to add that I was very cautious in all these years and didn’t give up on the Covid protocols ever. The good part is that I have been working throughout the phase barring the lockdowns but still I was marked safe(laughs).”

For now, Kaushal is eagerly waiting to do something meaty on OTT soon. “Currently, I am playing a very different character in the show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye… It’s a realistic role that brings the patricidal side of our society to the fore. And, as things are back on track, I am all ready to take up something really challenging on OTT or in films soon.”

