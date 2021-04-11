Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aly Goni came up with romantic caption for Jasmin Bhasin's new Dubai trip pics. See here
tv

Aly Goni came up with romantic caption for Jasmin Bhasin's new Dubai trip pics. See here

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who discovered their feelings for each other during Bigg Boss 14, have shared new pictures from their Dubai trip. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin pose together.

Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have treated their combined nine million-plus Instagram followers to new pictures from their Dubai trip. Aly and Jasmin have been keeping fans updated with regular pictures on social media.

On Saturday, they each shared new pictures from a day out on the desert, where they posed among the dunes together. "Caption this," wrote Jasmin in her post, which showed the two of them sitting next to each other, on the sand. Aly responded in emojis: "👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨"

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol audition

Kavita Kaushik dismisses Bigg Boss as a ‘fake reality show’

Ankita shares journey with Vicky Jain in pics. Fans want them to get married

Kanchi Singh on battle with Covid-19: I didn’t wear mask when on set, will be more cautious now

On his Instagram account, Aly shared a couple of solo pictures of himself, from the same location, apparently taken on the same day. He wore a partially unbuttoned shirt, and a head scarf.

Aly and Jasmin's fan accounts also posted pictures of them at a restaurant, where they both wore white. The pictures showed the couple sitting across the table, and posing for each other.

Aly and Jasmin entered Bigg Boss 14 as friends, but over the course of the show discovered their feelings for each other. “It (the relationship) is amazing yaar. Nothing has changed. We were best friends before, and still are. We behave like that only with each other," he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Also read: Aly Goni reveals he loved Jasmin Bhasin even before entering Bigg Boss 14: 'Love was always there'

Addressing rumours about their wedding, particularly their fans-led speculation about it, he added, "It’s also sweet of them that they want this for us, and the question comes with a lot of positivity. In fact, the paps laugh when they ask ‘bhai kab kar rahe ho shadi’, so I don’t find it irritating. Bas main bol bolke thak gaya hun ke abhi nahi hogi (I'm tired of saying that it isn't happening just yet),” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aly goni jasmin bhasin bigg boss 14 bigg boss

Related Stories

tv

Aly Goni on his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin: We’ve just started staying together, we’ll get married when we think we are ready

UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 11:13 PM IST
bollywood

Jasmin Bhasin on marriage plans with Aly Goni: 'Abhi toh naya naya pyar hua hai'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 03:00 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP