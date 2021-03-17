Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parma hug each other as they unite for a dinner date

Actors and Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, alongwith singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, and his girlfriend Disha Parmar were spotted together in Mumbai as they headed for a dinner outing.

The four friends pose together in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Aly hugs Rahul while Disha hugs Jasmin upon seeing each other. (Varinder Chawla)

Aly and Jasmin were seen arriving in the same car. They posed together before Rahul arrived and greeted Aly with a hug. Rahul also hugged Jasmin, after she held Disha in a tight hug. The four celebs then posed together for the photographers.

Aly first entered the show to support Jasmin and had to walk out, in his bid to save her from being evicted. Later, he re-entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant and then played well and emerged as one of the top four finalists. His equation with Jasmin changed drastically while on the show. They initially called each other "good friends" but soon got closer. Both confessed their feelings for each other, though they insisted the relationship would materialise only if their parents agreed.

Aly and Rahul, had a long and strong friendship inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Unlike most bonds inside the house, theirs only grew stronger with time.

Rahul and Jasmin began on a wrong note, and had a few ugly fights, before Aly joined them inside the house and changed equations.

Soon after entering the show, Rahul realised the importance of Disha in his life, and proposed marriage to her, on national television, on her birthday. She took her own sweet time, but later confirmed that the couple will soon tie the knot.