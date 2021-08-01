Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aly Goni, quizzed by paparazzi about red marks on his neck, blushes and says ‘not what you are thinking’. Watch

A paparazzo noticed mysterious red marks on Aly Goni’s neck and asked him about it, leaving him blushing. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Aly Goni blushed as he was asked about the marks on his neck.

Television actor Aly Goni was quizzed by photographers about the mysterious red marks on his neck during a recent outing. A video of the same was shared online by a paparazzo account.

“Aly bhai, lal lal kya hai (what are those red marks on your neck),” a photographer could be heard asking Aly Goni, who blushed before pointing to his neck and replying, “Yeh? Jo tu soch raha hai woh nahi hai (This? It’s not what you are thinking).”

In his caption, the paparazzo suggested that the bruise-like marks were from cupping therapy. Fans reacted to the post. “His humour is always on point,” one said, praising Aly. Another addressed the photographer asking the question and wrote, “Chotu bhaiya har chiz pe dhiyan dete ho (you notice every little thing).” A third commented, “Aly yrrrrrrrr .....Whyyyyy sooooo funnyyyyy and cuteeeee.”

Aly is in a relationship with television actor Jasmin Bhasin. The two, who are also best friends, realised their love for each other during Bigg Boss 14. In fact, he entered the show as a wild card contestant only to be an emotional support for her.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor gives Karisma Kapoor a makeover in Friendship Day post, Manish Malhotra sends love

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aly admitted to having a few doubts about dating Jasmin initially. “Mujhe laga tha ke bahar aake kuch badal jayega, ya kuch ajeeb sa feel hoga ke ab hum relationship mein ja rahe hain (I thought that after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, things might change between us or it might feel weird to get into a relationship). But nothing was like that,” he said.

Aly and Jasmin have featured together in a number of music videos, including Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and 2 Phone. They have also expressed their wish to eventually get married to each other.

