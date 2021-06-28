Aly Goni shares a special birthday video for Jasmin Bhasin, Natasa Stankovic calls them 'cuties'

On Jasmin Bhasin's 31st birthday, Aly Goni shared a video montage featuring a few of their memorable moments from their time on Bigg Boss 14. The actor-couple had joined the latest season of the reality show as individual contestants. While they were friends before the show began, they realised their love for each other on the show.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Aly Goni said, "I m posting this video because this show was special we were together 24/7 and we realised so many things .. Thank u for always being on my side Happy Birthday Meri Jaan @jasminbhasin2806." Reacting to the video, Jasmin Bhasin commented, "Always happiest around you."

Actor Natasa Stankovic, who once dated Aly, took to the comments section and wished Jasmin. She wrote, "Cuties happy bday jass." Several other celebrities took to the comments section and wished Jasmin. Ankita Bhargava, the wife of actor Karan Patel, commented, "Awwww happy happy bday @jasminbhasin2806." Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Ruhaanika Dhawan said, "Pls wish her for us. Happy birthday diva." Fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Mahajan wrote, "Happy birthday." Rakhi Sawant commented, "Happy birthday to Jasmin," before adding, "Happy birthday happy birthday happy birthday to Jasmin."

Jasmin and Aly were seen ringing in her birthday together. In videos shared on their respective Instagram Stories, Aly was seen entertaining Jasmin by singing a few songs. These included Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum, an amusing rendition of Kya Hua Tera Vaada and Tumko Dekha To Yeh Khayal Aaya.

Also read: As Jasmin Bhasin rings in her 31st birthday, a look back at her ads before her TV debut. Watch

While the couple has been together for a few months now, Aly clarified that a wedding is not on the cards yet. "Abhi saath rehna shuru kiya hai. Thodhi adaat hojaye. Friend zone se dosre zone mein aate hue thodha time lagta hai (we've just started living together. Let us get accustomed to it. Moving from the friend zone to the next zone takes a little time)," he had said in an interview with Hindustan Times.