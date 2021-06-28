Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aly Goni shares a special birthday video for Jasmin Bhasin, Natasa Stankovic calls them 'cuties'
tv

Aly Goni shares a special birthday video for Jasmin Bhasin, Natasa Stankovic calls them 'cuties'

On Jasmin Bhasin's 31st birthday, Aly Goni shared a video featuring their special moments in Bigg Boss 14. Natasa Stankovic took to the comments section and shared her reaction.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Aly Goni celebrates Jasmin Bhasin's birthday with a sweet video montage. Natasa Stankovic reacts.

On Jasmin Bhasin's 31st birthday, Aly Goni shared a video montage featuring a few of their memorable moments from their time on Bigg Boss 14. The actor-couple had joined the latest season of the reality show as individual contestants. While they were friends before the show began, they realised their love for each other on the show.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Aly Goni said, "I m posting this video because this show was special we were together 24/7 and we realised so many things .. Thank u for always being on my side Happy Birthday Meri Jaan @jasminbhasin2806." Reacting to the video, Jasmin Bhasin commented, "Always happiest around you."

Actor Natasa Stankovic, who once dated Aly, took to the comments section and wished Jasmin. She wrote, "Cuties happy bday jass." Several other celebrities took to the comments section and wished Jasmin. Ankita Bhargava, the wife of actor Karan Patel, commented, "Awwww happy happy bday @jasminbhasin2806." Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Ruhaanika Dhawan said, "Pls wish her for us. Happy birthday diva." Fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Mahajan wrote, "Happy birthday." Rakhi Sawant commented, "Happy birthday to Jasmin," before adding, "Happy birthday happy birthday happy birthday to Jasmin."

Jasmin and Aly were seen ringing in her birthday together. In videos shared on their respective Instagram Stories, Aly was seen entertaining Jasmin by singing a few songs. These included Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum, an amusing rendition of Kya Hua Tera Vaada and Tumko Dekha To Yeh Khayal Aaya.

Also read: As Jasmin Bhasin rings in her 31st birthday, a look back at her ads before her TV debut. Watch

While the couple has been together for a few months now, Aly clarified that a wedding is not on the cards yet. "Abhi saath rehna shuru kiya hai. Thodhi adaat hojaye. Friend zone se dosre zone mein aate hue thodha time lagta hai (we've just started living together. Let us get accustomed to it. Moving from the friend zone to the next zone takes a little time)," he had said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aly goni jasmin bhasin natasa stankovic

Related Stories

music

Aly: Rahul Vaidya's new song revisits Bigg Boss 14 with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant in tow

PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:21 PM IST
bollywood

Natasa Stankovic films Hardik Pandya and son Agastya as they enjoy cartoons, watch

PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:35 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk wishes him happy birthday with throwback pic

Anand Mahindra showers praise for Deepika Kumari’s gold rush

Woman’s wholesome interaction with two little girls may brighten up your Monday

This cat and iguana’s snuggling session is totally aww-worthy. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP