As Jasmin Bhasin rings in her 31st birthday, a look back at her ads ahead of her TV debut. Watch

Jasmin Bhasin, television actor and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, rang in her 31st birthday on Monday. The actor is currently with her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni in Goa to celebrate her birthday.

Jasmin Bhasin made her debut in serials in 2015. Prior to that, Jasmin featured in several television commercials. She debuted in Tamil films with Vaanam (2011). She has also acted in films like Karodpathi, Veta and Ladies & Gentlemen.

In 2010, Jasmin had featured in an ad for diamonds where she was seen playing the cello wearing a white dress. As the video proceeded, she was seen posing for the camera wearing different jewellery sets, an off-shoulder dress, with her hair tied in a bun.





The same year Jasmin also starred in an ad for a mobile phone. She was seen wearing a purple tank top with her hair tied into two pigtails as she sat talking to a man. She had a brief appearance in the ad.

Jasmin was also seen in a fabric whitener ad. In the ad, she wore a white dress with hoop earrings and left her hair loose. She ended the ad with a dance. Fans also saw her in an ice cream ad where she sat at a table with her friends while they teased one of their friends. She lip-synced to a one-line jingle.

Following this, Jasmin also featured in a face product ad in which she teased her younger sister over a pimple while having breakfast and swiping through her tablet. In the ad, Jasmin kept her hair loose and wore a salmon T-shirt at first and a striped top at the end.

Jasmin also starred in a sanitary pad ad where she was seen working through her period. For the ad, Jasmin wore a yellowish-green coloured shirt paired with white pants as she tied her hair into a braid.

She was also seen in a room freshener ad where she dressed as a newly-wed bride. She opted for a pink and golden suit with traditional jewellery, including chuda, and wore her hair loose.





Jasmin started her television career with Tashan-e-Ishq in 2015 and went on to star in Dil Se Dil Tak in 2017. She had also appeared briefly in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin in 2019.

She also took part in the adventure-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India. In October last year, she joined Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. After Bigg Boss, she did two music videos with Aly. She has also featured in two Punjabi songs--Pandi Di Gal and Tenu Yaad Karaan.