Aly Goni: The holy month is all about self-discipline

The holy month of Ramadan started earlier this month and with the high temperatures keeping rozas can be quite challenging. Actor Aly Goni feels that one must follow a routine to overcome any difficulties.

For Goni, the holy month is all about self-discipline. He says, “You feel the positivity around. Even when you are fasting for the whole day, you don’t want to give up, something keeps you motivated and going.” Sharing the wishes he wants to fulfill this Ramadan, he said, “Every Ramzan, I wish for the same thing. I want my family to be happy and healthy. May Allah bless them with all things good. As for me, I wish I get whatever Allah feels is good for me.” Goni plans to travel to his home town Jammu later this month. “Maybe on Eid. My mom and dad are going to Umrah, so I will go to Jammu before Eid.”

Ask him if keeps rozas throughout the month and he shares, “I try to keep all of them, only if it’s an emergency or due to some health reason that I don’t keep it.” Talking about how he stays fit while keeping rozas the actor elaborates, “Between Iftar and Sehri, I try to drink at least 2-3 liters of water. But one shouldn’t drink it all at once, drink water slowly. Second, don’t forget to have dates. They not only help in keeping the blood glucose normal but also stop one from overeating. Third, don’t overeat, especially during Sehri. Eating a light yet high-fiber diet is the key to feeling energetic all day. I also have a couple of spoons of yogurt to soothe my stomach and to avoid any problems during the day.”

And though the days can be quite tedious, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor uses his evenings to work out. “I know I can’t workout during the day, so I have been working out in the evening since Ramadan started. I either go to the gym or for a walk and I have been cycling at midnight. I am even following my diet,” he ends.

