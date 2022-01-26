Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aman Gupta pokes fun at Ashneer Grover, tells Namita Thapar other sharks are ‘full of doglapan’: ‘Don’t be too friendly’

Aman Gupta jokingly asked Namita Thapar to not be ‘too friendly’ with any of their fellow ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India. He took a dig at Ashneer Grover as he said that they were filled with ‘doglapan (hypocrisy)’.
Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and Ashneer Grover are investors on Shark Tank India.
Published on Jan 26, 2022 06:36 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Namita Thapar shared a funny montage of her complimenting various Shark Tank India contestants on their outfits and Aman Gupta mimicking her. “The original memer, my bro @boatxaman…what memories…missing you in this panel!” she captioned her Instagram post.

Aman took a dig at their fellow ‘shark’ Ashneer Grover with his comment: “Hehe. Bro, please don’t be too friendly with the other sharks. I am telling you they are full of ‘doglapan’.” Ashneer’s ‘yeh sab doglapan hai (this is all hypocrisy)’ line in Shark Tank India became fodder for several memes.

Aman Gupta left a comment on Namita Thapar’s post.
Currently, Namita (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman (co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt) and Ashneer (co-founder and Managing Director of BharatPe) are seen as investors or ‘sharks’ on Shark Tank India. The other ‘sharks’ are Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth) and Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com).

Shark Tank India is a show where the panel of ‘sharks’ hear pitches from budding entrepreneurs and invest in their businesses. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm.

The sharks will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this Sunday and the audience will get to see a lighter side of them. A promo showed host Kapil Sharma saying that their collective net worth is 1,07,625 crore and joking about how the country’s GDP (gross domestic product) would crash if someone were to break on the sets of the show and kidnap them.

In another promo, Kapil said that Peyush’s net worth is 5 billion ( 37,500 crore). Aman pulled Piyush’s leg and joked, “Yeh thode pareshan hai. Aapne iski net worth thodi kam bata di (He is a little worried because the amount you mentioned is lower than his actual net worth).”

