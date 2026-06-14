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Amid 370 biryani row, Kunal Kamra takes a dig at Pranit More's apology: ‘Comedians should stop hiding behind crowdwork’

The controversy erupted after Himanshu Jangra made insensitive comments about women at Pranit More's show. Pranit apologised for the hurt caused.

Jun 14, 2026 02:21 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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The 370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show has sparked a massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said he went on a date with a woman and paid 370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. Pranit laughed and gave him the platform to speak on the show.

Kunal Kamra has commented on what comedians should avoid doing.

After massive backlash, Pranit issued a second apology through a video statement and asked for a second chance to improve as a person.

What Kunal Kamra said

Comedian Kunal Kamra has now taken a dig at Pranit More's apology and said in a tweet on X, "Things comedians should stop hiding behind…

1. Storytelling.

2. ⁠Crowd Work.

3. ⁠Hard Work

4. Bank Balance.

5. Parents."

In a separate post, Kunal had tweeted, “Pranit More makes Harsh Gujral look like Barrack Obama.”

What Pranit said in his apology

Meanwhile, Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company has terminated him.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

kunal kamra biryani
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Home / Entertainment / TV / Amid 370 biryani row, Kunal Kamra takes a dig at Pranit More's apology: ‘Comedians should stop hiding behind crowdwork’
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