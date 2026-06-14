Amid 370 biryani row, Kunal Kamra takes a dig at Pranit More's apology: ‘Comedians should stop hiding behind crowdwork’

The ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show has sparked a massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said he went on a date with a woman and paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. Pranit laughed and gave him the platform to speak on the show.

Kunal Kamra has commented on what comedians should avoid doing.

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After massive backlash, Pranit issued a second apology through a video statement and asked for a second chance to improve as a person.

What Kunal Kamra said

Comedian Kunal Kamra has now taken a dig at Pranit More's apology and said in a tweet on X, "Things comedians should stop hiding behind…

1. Storytelling.

2. ⁠Crowd Work.

3. ⁠Hard Work

4. Bank Balance.

5. Parents."

In a separate post, Kunal had tweeted, “Pranit More makes Harsh Gujral look like Barrack Obama.”

Things comedians should stop hiding behind…

1. Storytelling.

2. ⁠Crowd Work.

3. ⁠Hard Work

4. Bank Balance.

5. Parents. — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) June 14, 2026

What Pranit said in his apology

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{{^usCountry}} In his apology video, Pranit had said, "Hello, toh baat yeh hai ki main yeh baat kaafi time se karni thi, lekin mera Instagram suspend ho gaya tha. Aap sabne mera crowdwork dekha hoga, jiske wajah se mujhe kaafi hate mil rahi hai. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki main shayad is hate main deserve bhi karta hoon. (Hello, so the thing is that I wanted to say this for a long time, but my Instagram got suspended. You all might have seen my crowd work, because of which I am receiving a lot of hate. And I feel that I probably deserve this hate)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his apology video, Pranit had said, "Hello, toh baat yeh hai ki main yeh baat kaafi time se karni thi, lekin mera Instagram suspend ho gaya tha. Aap sabne mera crowdwork dekha hoga, jiske wajah se mujhe kaafi hate mil rahi hai. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki main shayad is hate main deserve bhi karta hoon. (Hello, so the thing is that I wanted to say this for a long time, but my Instagram got suspended. You all might have seen my crowd work, because of which I am receiving a lot of hate. And I feel that I probably deserve this hate)." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Kyunki jab main us ladke ke saath crowd work kar raha tha, usne kaafi derogatory baatein boli aur sab log bhi us par hans rahe the. Mujhe lagta hai ki ye meri sabse badi galti thi. Main chahta toh usey wahin rok sakta tha, lekin maine use ek platform diya jisse cheezein itni escalate ho gayi. Jinko bhi is wajah se hurt hua hai, un sab se main maafi maangna chahta hoon. Jo bhi legal proceedings mere khilaaf chal rahi hain, unmein main authorities ke saath cooperate bhi kar raha hoon. Main aapse bas yahi request karta hoon ki mujhe ek aur chance diya jaye. Main behtar insaan ban kar dikhaunga (Because when I was doing crowd work with that guy, he made some derogatory remarks and everyone was laughing at them. I feel this was my biggest mistake. I could have stopped him there itself, but I gave him a platform which escalated the situation. I want to apologise to everyone who got hurt because of this. I am also cooperating with the authorities in any legal proceedings against me. I only request you all to give me one more chance. I will prove that I can become a better person)," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Kyunki jab main us ladke ke saath crowd work kar raha tha, usne kaafi derogatory baatein boli aur sab log bhi us par hans rahe the. Mujhe lagta hai ki ye meri sabse badi galti thi. Main chahta toh usey wahin rok sakta tha, lekin maine use ek platform diya jisse cheezein itni escalate ho gayi. Jinko bhi is wajah se hurt hua hai, un sab se main maafi maangna chahta hoon. Jo bhi legal proceedings mere khilaaf chal rahi hain, unmein main authorities ke saath cooperate bhi kar raha hoon. Main aapse bas yahi request karta hoon ki mujhe ek aur chance diya jaye. Main behtar insaan ban kar dikhaunga (Because when I was doing crowd work with that guy, he made some derogatory remarks and everyone was laughing at them. I feel this was my biggest mistake. I could have stopped him there itself, but I gave him a platform which escalated the situation. I want to apologise to everyone who got hurt because of this. I am also cooperating with the authorities in any legal proceedings against me. I only request you all to give me one more chance. I will prove that I can become a better person)," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company has terminated him.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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