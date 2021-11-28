Amid Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera’s wedding rumours, Ekta Kapoor sends ‘best wishes for an awesome future together’

Amid rumours of Karishma Tanna and businessman Varun Bangera’s wedding, Ekta Kapoor hinted in an Instagram post that the couple are indeed tying the knot. The producer hung out with the couple, along with a bunch of other friends, at a recent party. Ekta and Karishma shared glimpses of the get together on their Instagram stories.

Ekta also posted a video, dedicating a heart-felt message of congratulations to the couple. “Congrats Varun and Karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together.”

The video begins with Ekta roping in Karishma and Varun briefly to convey a message – presumably to congratulate them. As the video is set to the song Madhaniyan, Ekta’s are words not audible in the post. Harleen Sethi, who also attended the party, says something pointing towards Karishma, who then bursts out laughing at the end of the video. In a first, Karishma also re-shared an Instagram story featuring Varun.

Earlier this month, speculations were fuelled about Karishma and Varun’s engagement as the couple’s friends showered them with congratulatory message. “To infinity and beyond..... Congratulations babies,” wrote a friend while posting a loved-up photo of Karishma chilling in Varun’s arms. At that time, the actor also shared a snippet of a cake, which read ‘Congratulations.’

Karishma Tanna was previously engaged to actor Upen Patel. Opening up about parting pays with him, Karishma had told Hindustan Times in 2017 in an interview: “That’s a part of your life. I don’t know what future holds, so I live in the present moment. Definitely, I was hopeful and positive about a lot of things but if they didn’t happen, there must have been for a reason for that. It’s very difficult to accept the fact, but then you have to move on in life.”

Karishma Tanna has featured in shows such as Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahi To Milenge, and Jeanie Aur Juju, Qayamat Ki Raat and Adaalat, among others. She has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. She was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.