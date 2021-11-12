Friends congratulate Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera amid engagement rumours: 'To infinity and beyond'

Karishma Tanna and her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Varun Bangera are being showered with love and congratulatory messages amid reports of their engagement.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karishma Tanna's friend shared a picture of the actor wrapped up in Varun's arms. Karishma was dressed in a casual, oversized T-shirt along with a pair of gym pants. Meanwhile, Varun wore a black T-shirt and a cap. They smiled while they looked into each other's eyes. The actor's friend captioned the post, “To infinity and beyond..... Congratulations babies.”

On Friday evening, Karishma also shared a picture of a slice of cake with a burning candle on it. The word ‘congratulations’ was written on the dish plate.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are rumoured to be engaged.

The Naagin actor is enjoying a vacation in Dubai. On Thursday night, she and her friends stepped out for a dinner and dance session. On Friday morning, she shared a bunch of pictures taken at the beach in Dubai, showing her outfit. The actor posed in a white co-ord set for her day at the beach. She shared the post with the caption, “Dubai” along with a heart emoji.

Karishma has kept her relationship away from the spotlight. However, earlier this year, she shared a picture of Varun on her Instagram Stories to wish him on his birthday. In the picture, Varun was seen enjoying a sunset view while Karishma took a picture of him. She shared it with a simple ‘happy birthday’ note.

Before Varun, Karishma was engaged to actor Upen Patel. However, they parted ways. Speaking about it with Hindustan Times in 2017, Karishma had said, “That’s a part of your life. I don’t know what future holds, so I live in the present moment. Definitely, I was hopeful and positive about a lot of things but if they didn’t happen, there must have been for a reason for that. It’s very difficult to accept the fact, but then you have to move on in life.”

