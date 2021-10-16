Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amitabh Bachchan exclaims ‘ek crore' once again as KBC 13 finds its new crorepati. Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 has found its second crorepati. An upcoming episode will show a contestant get the ₹1 crore question right and play for ₹7 crore. 
Published on Oct 16, 2021 02:16 PM IST
A new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati shows that the game show has found its second crorepati for the season. A contestant, whose name was not revealed in the promo, got the 14th question right and won 1 crore.

The promo begins with host Amitabh Bachchan and the contestant in conversation. Amitabh shows him all the options to the question while he tries to figure out which answer is right. After he settles on ‘option D’, Amitabh exclaims ‘ek crore’ in his usual style, letting the contestant know that he had indeed guessed the right answer. The contestant's excitement knows no bounds as he throws his hand behind his head.

Amitabh, however, reminds him that the game has not ended yet. They then move on to the jackpot question for 7 crore.

So far, only Himani Bundela of Agra has walked away with 1 crore from the show this season. Himani, a visually challenged contestant, had met with an accident in 2011, following which, she lost her vision over time.

"Before going on the set, I did not know how will they look at me. Will they be sympathetic or treat me equally? I was also competing with general contestants, who of course had an upper hand when it comes to usage of technology and computers. All my fears vanished soon as everyone looked at me with dignity and treated me so normally. That gave me more confidence," she told Indianexpress.com.

Amitabh has returned to host the host for the 12th time. Only season 3 was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan. 

This year, the live audience is back in the studio and Shandaar Shukravaar episodes have also been introduced. Every Friday, celebrity guests arrive on the show to win big amounts for charities of their choice. So far, stars such as Deepika Padukone, Hema Malini, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty and others have been a part of the show.

