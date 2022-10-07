Amitabh Bachchan jokes 'I wash my own clothes, iron them myself' after KBC contestant wonders why he never repeats dress

Amitabh Bachchan said on KBC 14 that he not only washes his own clothes, but also irons and folds them before stacking them in his cupboard. He was responding to a contestant on his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Contestant Pinky Jawarani was on the hot seat and wondered if celebrities washed their clothes at all, because they are always seen in new clothes. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan storms off Case Toh Banta Hai set over Amitabh Bachchan joke

Pinky asked Amitabh, "We never see you guys (celebs) in the same clothes again. So, I want to ask you this. Do you ever repeat your clothes?" The host replied, "You may not see us repeating clothes, but we do." She then asked him, "Are clothes washed in your house?"

Amitabh laughed as he said, "Oh yes, at times, I wash my own clothes. What do you even think of us? We are not any different. We need to wear new clothes for the sake of the programs. Now, when I go, you will see that I will wear the same kurta pajama." The contestant could still not believe and interrupted to ask, "Is that washed?"

"Yes, I wash it myself. Are you trying to say that I wear a kurta pajama and then throw it away?" Amitabh asked her and she replied sheepishly, "I thought maybe it is sent to some designer." Amitabh was shocked to hear her response and then asked her, "Will designers wash clothes now?"

"We wear clothes, wash them, then iron them ourselves and then properly fold and keep them in our cupboards...in the morning, I take them out and wear to coming here. What happens after I come here is something my designer can tell you," he added.

Before moving on, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Oh god, my concentration for the game is gone. I was about to say 'fourth washing' instead of the fourth question."

