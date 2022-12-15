Amitabh Bachchan reveals Aaradhya Bachchan gifted him golden hat, glasses for his funky look

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had gifted him the golden hat and everything else he wore for a special look. He wore it all for New Year's celebrations while welcoming 2021. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan calls Kajol a liar as she answers a question related to him)

Chatting with contestant Aaryav Shah on his popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh switched seats and the actor's 'report card' was shown. Report cards are an introduction of the contestants on the junior special episodes of KBC. Amitabh's report card mentioned that he likes eating vada pav, posing for pictures, wearing funky outfits, reciting poetry, watching football and hosting KBC.

Amitabh was shown the picture and asked to describe why he wore the clothes as in the picture. The actor said, "Ye chashma, topi aur Happy New Year likha hua, wo humko Aaradhya ne diya tha (Aaradhya game that and glasses). So, when she gifted those to me, I wore it all while celebrating new year at home and clicked a picture and also posted it."

Amitabh was also shown a picture in which he wore a pair of polaroid glasses. He explained that he wore it during one of the episode rehearsals for KBC last year as he wanted to ensure that he was not infected with Covid-19 through the eyes.

Amitabh also said that he wore funky jackets so he could appear on the kids's special episodes and look the same age as the contestants.

Amitabh had posted the pictures on his blog early last year. He also wrote about the year gone by - 2020. It was the year when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Recalling 2020, Amitabh had written in his blog, “It was an odd year .. 2020 .. and the next could be odd too .. but in the better sense than the previous .. and just the feel of 1.1.’21 .. has a certain ring about it .. a ring that provokes attention and perhaps tidings of the refreshed year. It does not require more than this to be said or expressed .. at times the unsaid proves better than the said .. most of the time in all walks of life."

