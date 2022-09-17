Amitabh Bachchan reveals not him, but his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan named their house 'Pratiksha'

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that it was his father, legendary writer-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan who named their house, Pratiksha. The actor was talking on his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is currently hosting the fourteenth season of the popular quiz show. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan recalls how his dad wrote letters to fans)

While introducing a contestant, Amitabh realised that he is accompanied by his sister Pratiksha. The actor then said, “Pratiksha is a very beautiful name.” He added that even his father named their house Pratiksha. "People ask me why did you keep your house name Pratiksha, but I convey to them that I did not choose it, my father did. Therefore I questioned my father why did you keep the name Pratiksha, he has a poem where there is a line that goes - 'swagat sabke liye hain par nahi hain kisi ke liye Pratiksha (It is welcome for all, but wait for none)'.”

In his latest blog, Amitabh wrote about working on KBC 14. “The resolve is to promote the game and to bring in greater audiences .. and the promo was shot within premises... the most complicated being the control room of KBC with its myriad gadgetry... needs very hard work to b ring the show to you and even greater wizardry of electronics,” he wrote.

On the silver screen, Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra that has been registering impressive numbers at the box office. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in lead roles. It also features Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna. The film has received mixed reviews, but managed to record the highest worldwide collections for its first weekend. In its first week, Brahmastra crossed the ₹300-crore mark worldwide and ₹200-crore mark in India in terms of gross collections.

