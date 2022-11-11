Amitabh Bachchan says ‘gaye kaam se’ when asked about missing calls from Jaya Bachchan, laughs on his own solution

Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his struggle with wife Jaya Bachchan's phone calls during work hours. The actor was interacting with participant Bhupendra Chaudhary on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, when he confessed that it was not only him, who faces a tough time on missing his wife's calls. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan requests fans to watch Uunchai: 'Badi maramari chalri hai, no one is going to movies'

Bhupendra, a programme executive in an NGO from Gujarat, shared that he had a different ring tone for his wife's phone calls as missing them means trouble. Amitabh responded, “Ye keval aapki samasya nahi hai, jitne bhi purush hain, sabki samasya hai. Udhar se phone aaya aur aapne na udhaya ho, to bass, gaye kaam se (this is not just your problem, this is every man's problem. If you don't pick a call from your wife, you are done).”

Bhupendra asked Amitabh Bachchan about what happens if he misses Jaya's call, and there are three-four missed calls from her. He asked Amitabh if he is able to tell Jaya something, or its only her who is talking.

Amitabh replied, "Kya hai sir ki stree ko ye anumaan hi nahi hai ki hum log kaam kar rahe hain, vyast hain, koi wajah hogi jis wajah se hum nahi udha rahe hain. Lekin unka kaaran ye hai ki jab phone aaye unka, to aap aisi stithi mein ho ki aapko udhana padega (women have no idea that we are working, and are busy due to which we are not picking calls. But they want us to always be in a condition to pick calls)."

Amitabh said that there is a solution but laughed on how even this solution comes with consequences. He said, “Iska ek upaaye hai (laughs), kisi apne colleague ko ya secretary ko bata dein ki ye number aaye to udha lena, patni ji ko bol dijiye ki agar aapko humari jaankari chahiye to inko aap bol sakte hain kyunki hum vyast hain. Iske upar bhi bahut saare dande pad jaate hain, yani ki ‘ab secretary se baat karna padega aap se baat karne ke liye' (tell your colleague or secretary to pick calls from this number. Tell your wife to ask this person for any information about you if you are busy. But this also has repercussions as she says, ‘now I will have to talk to your secretary to talk to you’)?”

