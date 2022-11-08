Amitabh Bachchan requests fans to watch Uunchai: 'Badi maramari chalri hai, no one is going to movies'

Amitabh Bachchan recently hosted his Uunchai co-stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. During the special episode, he also made a special request to the audience as well as the viewers, asking them to visit the theatres to watch the film. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh Bachchan's advice at start of his career

He said, “Theatre jakar, ticket khareed kar picture dekhne ka jo maza hai vo kujh aur hi hota hai. Kripya karke jaiyega theatre mein humari tasveere dekhne, aajkal badi maramari chal ri hai, koi ja hi nahi raha hai theatre mein. Haad jodte hain hum aapke, ticket lekar jaiyega (there is a different joy in going to the theatre and watching a movie after buying a ticket. The situation is very tough these days, no one is going to theatre. I join my hands and request you to buy tickets and watch our movie in theatres).”

Neena Gupta added that the prices of tickets are also down from ₹300-400 to ₹150 and asked Amitabh to tell this as well to the audience. This left him and the audience in splits.

During the show, Neena also said that she was very impressed and motivated with Amitabh who didn't inform anyone about him being down with fever and went on to shoot a scene in the sun. “Naukri sahi rahe iske liye kya kya nahi karna padta (what all is to be done to keep a job safe),” he responded in jest.

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa as four friends in their twilight years, the Sooraj Barjatya-directorial follows these characters on a trek to Mt Everest that turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. It also stars Neena Gupta as Boman's wife and Sarika as Danny's ex-partner.

