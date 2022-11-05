Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh Bachchan's advice at start of his career: ‘There are no subtitles saying…’

Abhishek Bachchan recalled that his father Amitabh Bachchan advised him, at the beginning of his career, that there were no excuses if an actor performed badly. In a new interview, Abhishek said Amitabh Bachchan told him that the audience 'doesn't care' and there aren't any subtitles that would state why the actor couldn't perform well. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: 'She doesn't like violence, prefers to go to parliament')

Abhishek debuted with Refugee in 2000, followed by Dhoom (2004), Yuva (2004), Bunty Aur Babli, Dus, Bluffmaster, Sarkar (2005), Dhoom 2 and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Guru (2007), Dostana (2008), Paa (2009), Housefull 3 (2016). He was recently seen in Bob Biswas (2021) and Dasvi (2022).

Speaking with India Today, Abhishek said, "When I was starting my career, my father once famously told me and I had a similar question about what one should be doing. He told me, 'There are no subtitles saying, please excuse us, bad performers because he was having a bad day.' The audience doesn't care. At the end of the day, you have to disconvince them of the emotion that you are trying to convince them of at that point in time."

He also spoke about his show Breathe: Into the Shadows and if his father watched it. Abhishek said, "He's biased. Currently, I'm in his good books with my performances. He saw the last season later than it dropped. Eventually, he binge-watched the series. His words, encouragement and criticisms matter the most...We've been busy promoting and he gets excited about everything we put out for the new season. He's invested and excited."

Abhishek will be next seen in the psychological thriller series Breathe: Into the Shadows. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the show also stars Amit Sadh, Naveen Kasturia, and Saiyami Kher. It will premiere on Prime Video on November 9. Mayank has also co-written the new season with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande.

