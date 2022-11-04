Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: 'She doesn't like violence, prefers to go to parliament'

Abhishek Bachchan has said that his mom Jaya Bachchan has refused to watch the latest season of his web show, Breathe: Into The Shadows, as she does not like violence. He added that it proves the show is a good thriller. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan digs out retro pic of wife Aishwarya Rai for her birthday wish)

Breathe Into The Shadows also features Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in important roles and is directed by Mayank Sharma. Aspirants' star Naveen Kasturia is also a part of the second season, which will be out on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Abhishek said, “The true testimony that we have made a good thriller is that my mother refuses to watch it. She was like 'nahi mujhe ye sab nahi dekhna hai (I do not want to watch all this), she gets scared. My family will wait till midnight of November 8 to watch it, barring my mother. My mother prefers to go and watch something else. She doesn't like that kind of aggression and violence. So she prefers to go to parliament where none of that happens.”

He also said that his father, Amitabh Bachchan is biased, and when he saw the last season, he binge-watched it. Abhishek added that his criticism matters a lot. “We've been busy promoting and he (Amitabh) gets excited about everything we put out for the new season. He's invested and excited," Abhishek said.

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is produced by Abundantia Entertainment. The original series is co-created by Mayank Sharma, Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande.

Most recently seen in the Netflix movie Dasvi that also featured Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles, Abhishek has a few interesting projects lined up next. He will next be seen in R Balki's Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher. The film marks Abhishek's second collaboration with Balki after Paa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON